Stocks fell again Thursday, deepening Wall Street’s losses for the week, as central banks around the world hiked interest rates to fight inflation.
The S&P 500 fell 0.8%, its third straight drop. The benchmark index is down about 3% so far this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% and the Nasdaq composite lost 1.4%. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks fell 2.3%, a sign investors are worried about the economy. The major indexes are on pace for their fifth weekly loss in six weeks.
Bond yields mostly rose. The yield on the 2-year Treasury, which tends to follow expectations for Federal Reserve action, rose significantly to 4.11% from 4.02% late Wednesday. It is trading at its highest level since 2007. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, jumped to 3.70% from 3.51% from late Wednesday.
The latest wave of selling reflects concerns among investors that the Fed might have to get more aggressive than it has been signaling to ultimately get inflation under control, said Barry Bannister, chief equity strategist at Stifel. That scenario is unlikely if prices stabilize and fall, but it could take more than a year for that process to play out, he said.
Central banks in Europe and Asia raised interest rates a day after the Federal Reserve made another big rate hike and indicated that more were on the way.
The Fed and other central banks are raising interest rates in to make borrowing more expensive. The goal is to slow economic growth enough to tame inflation, but not so much that economies slip into a recession.
The Fed also released a forecast known as a “dot plot” that showed it expects its benchmark rate to be 4.4% by year’s end, a full point higher than envisioned in June.
The S&P 500 fell 31.94 points to 3,757.99 Thursday. The Dow lost 107.10 points to close at 30,076.68, while the Nasdaq finished down 153.39 points at 11,066.81. The Russell slid 39.85 points to 1,722.31.
The losses were broad and concentrated among retailers and technology, financial and industrial stocks. Starbucks fell 4.4%, Nvidia dropped 5.3%, American Express slid 3.8% and UPS fell 3.4%.
