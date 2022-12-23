Financial Markets Wall Street

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange on Dec. 14 in New York.

 Associated Press

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street following a batch of mixed news on the economy. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% Friday. The benchmark index still wound up with its third weekly loss in a row. A key measure of inflation continued to slow, but it's still far higher than anyone wants to see. Also, growth in consumer spending weakened last month by more than expected, but incomes were a bit stronger than expected. Markets are in a tricky spot where relatively solid economic data reduces the risk of a recession but also raises the threat of higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP's earlier story follows below.

