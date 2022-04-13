NEW YORK — Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Wednesday, ending a three-day losing streak as an upbeat report from Delta Air Lines sparked a rally for companies in the travel industry.
Investors brushed off yet another report showing that inflation remains widespread in the U.S. economy, and the broad gains helped trim weekly losses for most of the major indexes. The stock and bond markets face a shortened week and will be closed on Friday for the Good Friday holiday.
The S&P 500 index rose 49.14 points, or 1.1%, to 4,446.59. The benchmark index is coming off three straight losses brought on by worries about inflation and the tough medicine the Federal Reserve is planning to use against it, higher interest rates.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 344.23 points, or 1%, to 34,564.59 and the Nasdaq rose 272.02 points, or 2%, to 13,643.59.
Smaller company stocks outpaced the broader market in a sign that investors were confident about economic growth. The Russell 2000 index rose 38.17 points, or 1.9%, to 2,025.10 and is on track for a weekly gain.
Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.69% from 2.72%.
The persistently rising inflation has prompted the Federal Reserve to tighten its monetary policy in order to temper the impact of inflation on businesses and consumers. The central bank has already announced a quarter-percentage point rate hike and is expected to continue raising rates through the year.
The Fed revealed in the minutes from its latest meeting that it’s prepared to hike short-term rates by half a percentage point, double the usual amount, something it hasn’t done since 2000.
