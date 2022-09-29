Financial Markets Wall Street

The New York Stock Exchange building is seen, Tuesday in the Financial District of New York. 

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Thursday as worries about a possible recession and rising bond yields put the squeeze back on markets.

The S&P 500 fell 2.1%, reaching its lowest level since late 2020. The washout erased the index's gains in a big rally the day before. That's when forceful moves by the Bank of England to get suddenly spiking U.K. yields under control led to a global burst of relief among investors.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.