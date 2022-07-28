Financial Markets Wall Street

As traders work and watch, a news conference held by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is displayed at the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday in New York. 

 Associated Press

Stocks closed broadly higher again Thursday as investors grew more optimistic that a slowing U.S. economy means the Federal Reserve can temper its aggressive interest rate hikes aimed at taming inflation.

The S&P 500 rose 1.2% as more than 80% of the stocks in the benchmark index closed higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1% and the Nasdaq rose 1.1%. Smaller company stocks edged out the broader market, lifting the Russell 2000 by 1.3%.

