CLEVELAND — Adam Wainwright won in his first appearance at Progressive Field, Paul DeJong hit a go-ahead homer and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cleveland Indians 4-2 Tuesday night.
DeJong's two-out, two-run drive in the seventh inning put St. Louis in front 3-2. Harrison Bader homered, doubled twice and stole a base as the Cardinals moved back over .500 at 51-50.
Wainwright (8-6) went seven innings and earned his 175th career victory. This was the 33rd stadium he's pitched in during regular-season play.
The 39-year-old Wainwright gave up four hits, including a two-run homer to José Ramírez. He struck out eight and walked two.
Alex Reyes picked up his 24th save in 25 opportunities.
DeJong connected off Bryan Shaw (3-5). St. Louis tacked on an insurance run in the ninth when reliever Phil Maton walked Dylan Carlson with the bases loaded.
Bader has multiple hits in six of the last eight games and is batting .384 (28 for 73) since returning from a fractured rib on July 1.
Ramírez put Cleveland ahead 2-1 in the fourth with his 21st homer. The Indians have lost 16 of 23 to sink into seventh place in the AL wild-card race, possibly making them a seller heading into the trade deadline Friday.
Cal Quantrill matched his season high with six innings for Cleveland, allowing four hits, including Bader's homer. The right-hander has not lost in nine starts since June 6.
Wainwright and 10-time All-Star Molina made their 293rd start as battery-mates, which ranks fourth all-time. Molina went 0 for 4 after a three-game absence with a stiff neck.
Indians manager Terry Francona returned to the dugout after missing the previous two games with a head cold. Francona is six wins away from tying Hall of Famer Lou Boudreau's franchise record of 728 victories.
