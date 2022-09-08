Nationals Cardinals Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, left, talks to starting pitcher Adam Wainwright during the fifth inning of a game against the Washington Nationals Thursday in St. Louis. 

 Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — Yadier Molina homered twice on a day he paired with St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright to tie the major league record fof 324 starts by a battery in an 11-6 loss to the Washington Nationals on Thursday.

Alex Call had four hits and five RBIs for Washington, including a three-run homer off James Naile in the ninth.

