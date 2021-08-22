ST. LOUIS | Adam Wainwright allowed two hits in eight masterful innings and Paul Goldschmidt homered to lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Sunday.
The Cardinals snapped a two-game skid and kept the Pirates from earning their first series sweep of the season. They remain the only team in the majors without one.
Wainwright (12-7) threw 106 pitches and retired his final 11 hitters. He hasn't permitted a run in his past 19 innings against the Pirates and has won his last seven decisions against them.
The 39-year-old right-hander struck out nine and did not walk a batter in improving to 20-7 lifetime against Pittsburgh.
Goldschmidt hit his 19th homer in the fifth to make it 2-0. He had two hits and extended his hitting streak to 11 games.
Alex Reyes got his 28th save in 30 chances. Right fielder Lars Nootbaar hauled in a long drive by Colin Moran with two on to end it.
Yadier Molina brought in Goldschmidt with a run-scoring single in the first off Steven Brault (0-2), who gave up one run on five hits over four innings. Goldschmidt ripped a one-out single off third base to start the outburst.
Harrison Bader added a run-scoring single in the eighth.
Wainwright tossed a two-hitter in a 4-0 win at Pittsburgh on Aug. 11. His last loss to the Pirates came on April 3, 2016.
Pittsburgh won five of its previous six games in St. Louis.
