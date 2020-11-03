CLAYTON, Mo. — Four-term incumbent Republican Rep. Ann Wagner fended off a strong challenge from Democratic state Sen. Jill Schupp to win reelection Tuesday in Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District, which covers mostly middle class and affluent parts of the St. Louis suburbs.

Both sides spent heavily on the race, with Wagner’s campaign shelling out about $5 million, Schupp’s about $4 million and outside groups pouring in millions more in support of one candidate or the other.

The 2nd District hasn’t sent a Democrat to Congress since 1990, and this year was no different. There was speculation that the top of the Republican ticket could hurt Wagner’s reelection chances, as polls showed a big drop in suburban support for President Donald Trump since 2016, especially among women. That year, he defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton in the district and carried Missouri by nearly 19 percentage points.

But Wagner followed up a sizeable victory in the 2016 election and a much smaller one two years ago with another one in 2020.