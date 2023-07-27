Few people can resist the appeal of waffles. They're tasty in the morning for breakfast, and equally at home in the afternoons or evening with chicken or ice cream accompanying them. Indeed, few foods can be enjoyed any time of day as easily as waffles.
Waffles can be made from gluten-free and alternative ingredients, making them available to people who have different types of food limitations. Such is the case with this recipe for "Belgian Waffles" courtesy of "Plant-Based Gourmet" (Apollo Publishers) by Chef Suzi Gerber. This recipe features ingredients that fit into a plant-based lifestyle.
Belgian Waffles
Makes 3 or 4 waffles
21/4 cups gluten-free flour (conventional all-purpose flour may be substituted; reduced by 2 tablespoons)
1 teaspoon sugar
11/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 tablespoon salt
1 cup room temperature oat milk or flax milk
11/2 tablespoons melted butter or non-dairy butter
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
1. Mix the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a bowl. In a separate bowl, combine the oat milk, butter, vanilla, and apple cider vinegar, then slowly add the dry ingredients to the wet, whisking to combine.
2. Grease a waffle iron and preheat. Pour about 1/2 cup of the batter into the waffle iron and let stand for 30 to 45 seconds, then close and cook approximately 3 to 5 minutes. Gently open to check, adding an additional 1 to 2 minutes if needed. Repeat with the remaining batter.
Tip: Add freeze-dried berries, whole or powdered, or even blue spirulina or pitaya powder to get colorful waffles with fruity flavors and even a bit of crunch. Alternating colors of waffles is fun, nutritious, and festive.
