As of 3 p.m., 11.4% of registered voters have visited the polls for the St. Joseph general election.
Contested races include mayor, municipal judge, city council at large, St. Joseph Board of Education, and city council District 1 and District 4.
Polls close at 7 p.m. Follow along with News-Press NOW all night for live election coverage.
