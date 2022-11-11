Election 2022 Ballot Measures Democracy

Boxes of signatures are displayed after a new conference hosted by Citizens for Voter ID at the Nebraska Capitol building on July 7 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

 Associated Press

Residents of Nebraska approved a new photo identification requirement for future elections as voters in several states decided measures that could affect the way ballots are cast in the next presidential election.

The voting-related measures were among more than 130 state proposals appearing on ballots, addressing contentious issues such as abortion, taxes, drug policy and labor laws.

