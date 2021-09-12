GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — There is a heavily vegetated area near Heartland Lutheran High School, about 75 by 100 feet, with yellow summer squash peeking through leaves and vines of salad-sized ripe tomatoes spilling onto rows of grass mulch.
In the grass along a parking area plastic buckets of produce buckle from the contents' weight.
"We had 355 pounds total today, which puts our season total at 5,597 pounds and our garden total at 20,010 pounds," said Ashlynn Maier, Nebraska Extension assistant for the Nutrition Education Program.
Maier isn't keeping the produce to herself, and it isn't going home with the other gardeners toiling that day. Grand Island-area individuals and families facing food insecurity have the chance to eat fresh fruits and vegetables from the garden, through Growing Together Nebraska (GTN), a SNAP-ed funded donation garden project. Nebraska Extension Master Gardeners and other volunteers manage the garden.
There are 14 GTN gardens in Nebraska, and it is part of a multi-state program — Growing Together — which has gardens in Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin reaching stomachs in their own states.
Because it is a government program, harvests are carefully tracked, so the garden isn't meant for people to come pick out produce on their own. Maier said several local food pantries and similar organizations are on the receiving end of the Grand Island site.
"The food goes to quite a few different places. In the past, it's gone to Hope Harbor, Third City Community Clinic, the VA Medical Center, and then some local churches like St. Mary's that distribute it," Maier told The Grand Island Independent. "It is part of the SNAP-ed or federal funding, but we donate it to those places, and then they do what they need to with it."
The garden has been growing for five years, she said.
"It's gotten a lot bigger, we've been able to donate a lot more food, and have a lot more people out here healthier."
According to University of Nebraska Extension, 35,408 pounds — the amount collected statewide in 2019 — equals 106,225 servings of fruits and vegetables.
Linda Bowden, a volunteer and Nebraska Extension Master Gardener, has been working in the garden since it began.
Bowden said that Master Gardeners like herself are required to log a minimum of volunteer hours, which so far has been taken care of by helping with the GTN garden.
"The first year I put in almost 90 hours. This year so far, I think I've gotten in about 40 hours," she said.
Also on hand volunteering among the rows Tuesday morning were Ashlynn Maier, Myra Maier, Mary Fox and Miriam Nikodyn.
Ashlynn Maier said she has several Master Gardeners who have helped out, among others.
"I have a lot that this is their project, and some parents, grandparents from the school that come out here and just want to be a part of the project," she said.
Heartland Lutheran donates the space and water usage for the garden. Sometimes students get involved volunteering as well, Maier said.
People have also been involved in other ways, she explained.
"Sometimes we've had plants donated to us. So then we just put in whatever we have donated," Maier said.
Because of that, some of the garden's offerings vary year-to-year with Bowden giving one example: "We planted a lot of potatoes one year because we had seed potatoes donated," she said.
Even so, there is still a method to planning the garden's contents, Maier said.
"We've kind of been able to figure out what places like what. Toward the end of when we're growing, we'll also do a survey that will help us figure out more of what is needed," Maier said.
The fruits of the volunteers' labor has proven popular, she noted.
"We usually pick Mondays and Thursdays and I'll take it to all those different places each day," Maier said. "By the next time that I'm delivering it's pretty much gone."
Growing Together Nebraska's Grand Island site keeps going until the plants freeze, Bowden said.
"And then we have to tear everything down and put the fences away, put the posts away. composts the plants," she said. "We have five or six volunteers who do that, like we do here today."
In 2019 Nebraska's Growing Together gardens were nearly 250 volunteers strong logging more than 4,800 hours of service. Growing Together Nebraska fed 12,239 low-income individuals.
Maier said the program has something for everyone involved — not just recipients.
"It's a way for us to help increase access to fresh fruits and vegetables to increase food security for individuals and families who are food insecure, and then engages Extension Master Gardeners and volunteers to be part of the community," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.