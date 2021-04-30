Marriages

Andrew Charles Sanger Jr., 82, and Maria Argel Sanger, 70, both of St. Joseph.

Jeremy Shawn Murphy, 48, and Rosemary Coffman, 46, both of St. Joseph.

Dillon Charles Urich, 28, and Brittany Fern Coleman, 27, both of St. Joseph.

Jordan Michael Conrad, 33, and Julie Ann Sigua Fabellar, 31, both of St. Joseph.

Steven Michael Thatcher, 30, and Kiley Ann Williams, 27, both of St. Joseph.

Austin Cole Hartschen, 26, and Somer Elizabeth Bransfield, 25, both of Bellevue, Washington.

Christian Allen Hecker, 28, and Krista Leann Howell, 29, both of Cameron, Missouri.

Austin Mitchell Anderson, 32, and Paula Maria Jessen, 38, both of St. Joseph.

Adam Everett Siders, 48, and Wendy Kaye Fitzpatrick, 40, both of Wathena, Kansas.

Angel Luis Arroyo Canales, 26, and Yuliet Reina Hernandez, 21, both of St. Joseph.

Jesse Tate Bruhn, 26, and Chase Dale Warner, 18, both of St. Joseph.

Divorce suits filed

Ryan Worthen and Billie Worthen.

Katelyn McMullin and James McMullin.

Amanda Valencia and Jeremy Tyler.

Marilou Merringer and Aaron Merringer.

Lacey Benner and Aaron Nichols.

Karen Sampson and John Sampson.

Elxa Kilgore and Caleb Pittsenbarger.

Tabatha Tracy and Clifton Neal Tracy.

Divorce suits granted

Amber Haynes and Nathaniel Haynes.

Scott Plowman and Shawnettie Plowman.