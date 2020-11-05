DETROIT — General Motors is posting huge third quarter numbers, pulling in $4 billion in profit over three months, after a short money-losing stretch as the spread of COVID-19 shut down all U.S. auto factories.

Last week, Fiat Chrysler reported a $1.4 billion quarterly profit. Ford earned $2.39 billion, triple Wall Street projections.

While shares are down for the year, the stock of all three automakers has surged in the past three months. Shares of General Motors Co. jumped 6% before the opening bell Thursday.

GM’s adjusted earnings were $2.83 per share, easily outpacing Wall Street’s per-share projections of $1.43, according to a survey by FactSet. Revenue of $35.5 billion was about in line.