MILWAUKEE | Nearly 300 nursing home residents in Wisconsin died from COVID-19 in the most recent month reported to the federal government.

The Journal Sentinel reports that's more than 10 times the previous month.

Nursing homes in Wisconsin reported that 294 residents had died of the disease caused by the coronavirus between Oct. 12 and Nov. 8, according to data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

In the previous month, the deaths of 28 residents were reported.

Health officials reported 17 more deaths from the virus on Friday, bringing the tally of deaths to 3,257. The state also reported 1,300 more people have tested positive.

The state has seen a decline in the average of new cases it reports each day, but still had the nation's eighth-highest number of new cases per capita over the last two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins researchers. One in every 145 people tested positive in the past week.

The number of nursing home residents who have reportedly caught the virus has also shot up. In the latest four-week period, Wisconsin nursing homes reported 2,130 residents with newly confirmed cases, data show.

That's up from about 387 new cases in the four-week period from Sept. 14 to Oct. 11.

Congressman-elect Gimenez tests positive for coronavirus

MIAMI | South Florida Congressman-elect Carlos Gimenez has tested positive for coronavirus, his campaign announced Friday.

The former Miami-Dade County mayor and his wife, Lourdes, tested positive Thursday for COVID-19 after having mild symptoms, according to a statement. They said they're self-isolating at home, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and advice from medical professionals.

"I will continue attending New Member Orientation virtually and preparing our office to serve the people of Florida's 26th Congressional District from Westchester to Key West until I can resume my normal schedule," Gimenez said in a statement. "I am extremely grateful for all of the incredible health care workers who are tirelessly dedicated to their patients."

Gimenez served as Miami-Dade mayor from 2011 until this month. The Republican won his congressional race in the Nov. 3 general election and is set to assume office Jan. 3.

Minnesota tribes file to halt pipeline approval due to virus

ST. PAUL, Minn | Two Native American tribes in northern Minnesota are asking state regulators to stop the imminent construction of Enbridge Energy's Line 3 crude oil pipeline replacement, saying it would increase the risk of coronavirus infections spreading.

The Red Lake and White Earth Bands of Chippewa filed a motion late Wednesday asking the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission to stay its approval of the $2.6 billion project. They argue construction would put locals at increased risk of coronavirus infections as workers move into the area.

The bands and other pipeline opponents have sued and protested to try to block the project, and an appeal by the state Commerce Department is pending. They want the PUC to halt the project while that legal challenge plays out.

The pipeline project took a step forward on Monday when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approved the final federal permit needed. The Public Utilities Commission has already approved the project several times, but still needs to give construction a final green light.

Enbridge says the pipeline replacement will provide a safer way to transport the oil to Midwest refineries while creating 4,200 construction jobs and generating millions of dollars in local spending and tax revenues.

Opponents say the project threatens spills in pristine waters where Native Americans harvest wild rice and that the Canadian tar sands oil it would carry would aggravate climate change.

Sadiq al-Mahdi, Sudan former prime minister, dies of virus

CAIRO | Sadiq al-Mahdi, Sudan's last democratically elected prime minister and leader of the country's largest political party, died of COVID-19 Thursday in a hospital in the United Arab Emirates, his party said. He was 84.

Al-Mahdi was taken to Abu Dhabi for treatment in early November. His body was expected to arrive in Sudan for burial Friday morning, the National Ummah Party tweeted. It had announced al-Mahdi tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 29.

Al-Mahdi was overthrown in a 1989 Islamist-backed coup that brought longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir to power. Al-Mahdi's party allied with Sudan's pro-democracy uprising that led the military to overthrow al-Bashir in April 2019.

Sudan has since been ruled by a transitional military-civilian government. Elections could possibly be held in late 2022.

Al-Mahdi was one of the staunchest opponents of Sudan's recent normalization of ties with Israel, which he dismissed as "an apartheid state" over its treatment of the Palestinians. He also accused President Donald Trump of being racist against Muslims and Black people.

Al-Mahdi was born in December 1935 in Khartoum's sister city of Omdurman. He was the great-grandson of Mohammad Ahmad al-Mahdi, a religious leader whose movement waged a successful war against Egyptian-Ottoman rule in Sudan in the second half of the 19th century.

He studied philosophy, politics and economics at Oxford University. He was both a politician and a theologian and authored several books on Islamic law, democracy and Sudanese politics.

Al-Mahdi also served as prime minister in 1966-67 before a group of military officers led by Jaafar al-Nimeiri took over two years later and turned the country into a military dictatorship for nearly two decades. The veteran politician was jailed several times and went into self-exile for years.

He served as prime minister for a second time from 1986-89.