Virtual vendors an option for couples planning unique weddings

Normal took on an entirely new connotation in 2020. As the world reacted to the COVID-19 pandemic, people across the globe had to adjust how they live their lives. The way people work, attend school and eat their meals changed seemingly overnight, as did the way couples tie the knot.

Engaged couples planning to get married in 2020 and 2021 faced and continue to face unique challenges. According to the online wedding resource WeddingWire, in 2020 roughly 450,000 weddings were scheduled to take place between March and May in the United States. Social distancing guidelines and fluctuating virus rates led many couples to get married in small ceremonies with only a handful of people on hand to witness them say ‘I do’ in person. Virtual ceremonies shared through conferencing apps like Zoom soon became the new ‘normal,’ but planning such events can be just as difficult as planning more traditional affairs. Thankfully, couples can work with an assortment of virtual vendors as they confront the challenges of planning weddings during the pandemic.

The online resource SimplyEloped was initially created to provide couples with an alternative to traditional weddings and all the stress and difficulty that comes with planning such affairs. The service offers advice on everything to planning small ceremonies featuring 20 guests or less to coordinating photography, videography and floral arrangements. Similarly, the online resource Wedfuly assists couples with the planning of virtual weddings, helping to coordinate guests on as many as 1,000 devices.