Video game ratings suggest age appropriateness so consumers can be confident that the games they purchase are suitable for the person who will ultimately be playing the game. These ratings are developed by the Entertainment Software Rating Board, or ESRB, and can be especially valuable to consumers purchasing games for children and adolescents.

E: This rating means the content of the game is generally suitable for gamers of all ages. Games rated ÒEÓ may contain minimal cartoon, fantasy or mild violence and/or infrequent use of mild language.

E10+: An E10+ rating means the game is generally suitable for everyone ages 10 and up. Games that earn an E10+ rating may contain more cartoon, fantasy or mild violence and mild language than games rated E. Games that fall into this category also may contain minimal suggestive themes.

T: Games rated T are generally suitable for players age 13 and up. These games may contain violence, suggestive themes, crude humor, minimal blood, simulated gambling, and/or use of strong language.

M: An M rating stands for ‘Mature 17+.’ An M rating indicates that the content is generally suitable for gamers ages 17 and up. These games may contain intense violence, blood and gore, sexual content, and/or strong language.

AO: This rating signifies that a game is suitable only for adults ages 18 and up. The ESRB notes that games in this category may include prolonged scenes of intense violence, graphic sexual content and/or gambling with real currency.

RP: An RP rating means the ESRB has yet to assign a final rating to the game. An RP rating will not appear on games in a store. The RP rating will only appear in advertising, marketing and promotional materials related to a physical video game that is expected to carry an ESRB rating. Consumers concerned about the age-appropriateness of games with RP ratings can wait until the ESRB assigns a rating before purchasing the game.

Recognizing the meanings behind video game ratings is a great way for consumers to ensure young gamers do not play games deemed inappropriate for their ages.