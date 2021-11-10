Financial
Banks: Closed.
Commodities and stock markets: Closed.
Government
City offices: Closed.
County offices: Closed.
Kansas state offices: Closed.
Missouri state offices: Closed.
Miscellaneous
Rolling Hills Consolidated Libraries:
Belt Branch, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Savannah Branch, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Administrative offices, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
St. Joseph Public Libraries:
Downtown Branch, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
East Hills Branch, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Carnegie Branch, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Washington Park Branch, noon to 8 p.m.
East Hills Shopping Center: Open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Museums
Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art: Closed.
St. Joseph Museums Inc: Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Patee House/Jesse James Museum: Open from noon to 4 p.m.
Pony Express Museum: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Robidoux Row Museum: Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Remington Nature Center: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Walter Cronkite Memorial: Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Postal Services
All St. Joseph post offices will operate on a holiday schedule today. Regular residential and business deliveries will not be made, and the usual post office lobby services will not be available, except for post office box service.
Normal mail delivery and post office operation will resume Friday.
Public Schools
St. Joseph public schools: Closed.
Missouri Western State University: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Northwest Missouri State University: 8 a.m. to 5p.m.
Transportation
City buses: Will be in operation today.
