Trump FBI

An aerial view of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club is shown in Palm Beach, Florida. 

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Thursday appointed a veteran New York jurist to serve as an independent arbiter and review records seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home last month.

In her order, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon refused a Justice Department request to lift her temporary prohibition on the department's use of the roughly 100 classified records that were taken during the Aug. 8 search. She also granted the newly named special master, Raymond Dearie, access to the entire tranche of documents seized from the property even though the department had said the arbiter shouldn't be permitted to inspect the batch of classified records.

