Police Chief-Kansas City

Stacey Graves, right hugs colleagues after she was selected by the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners to serve as the next chief of police for the Kansas City Police Department on Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri. 

 Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 25-year veteran was chosen Thursday to lead the Kansas City police department, which is embroiled in internal and external controversies.

The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners chose Stacey Graves, the current acting deputy chief, making her the first woman to become the permanent police chief in the department's nearly 150-year history. Two other women have served as interim chiefs.

