ALCS Astros Yankees Baseball

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander celebrates on the field after the Astros defeated the New York Yankees in Game 4 of an American League Championship baseball series, Monday in New York. 

 Associated Press

HOUSTON — Justin Verlander was answering questions about his start for the Houston Astros in Friday night’s World Series opener when the head of the opposition’s baseball staff took the unorthodox step of walking into the interview room to extend a hand.

“Where did you start your career again?” Philadelphia Phillies executive Dave Dombrowski said with a grin.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.