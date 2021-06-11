Associated Press

Red Sox 6, Blue Jays 5

BOSTON | Alex Verdugo hit a line drive off the Green Monster to drive in the game-winning run in the ninth inning and Boston rallied from a four-run deficit to beat Toronto.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had three of Toronto’s 16 hits, including his major league-leading 19th homer of the season, to help the Blue Jays open a four-run lead in the sixth inning. The Red Sox scored three in the bottom half and tied it on Christian Arroyo’s towering solo home run.

Verdugo’s single off the wall in left was his third hit, and pinch-runner Danny Santana scored easily for Boston’s major league-best 23rd comeback win of the season.

Mets 3, Padres 2

NEW YORK | Jacob deGrom was pulled from a do-it-all gem with right flexor tendinitis, a troubling diagnosis for the New York Mets that clouded a 3-2 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

DeGrom (6-2) faced the minimum over six innings and ripped a two-run single, giving him five RBIs this season — compared to four earned runs allowed. He struck out 10 in the abbreviated outing.

Giants 1, Nationals 0

WASHINGTON | Washington ace Max Scherzer left after just 12 pitches because of groin inflammation, Buster Posey homered and San Francisco beat the Nationals on Anthony DeSclafani’s career-best two-hitter.

Indians 7, Mariners 0

CLEVELAND | Aaron Civale gave up a single to start the game before dominating Seattle’s light-hitting lineup for eight innings, leading the Cleveland to the win in front of the largest crowd at Progressive Field since 2019.

Civale (9-2) allowed J.P. Crawford’s leadoff hit and nothing else to become the first AL pitcher with nine wins.

Rays 4, Orioles 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. | Ryan Yarbrough pitched six solid innings and Tampa Bay became the first team to reach 40 wins this season.

Yarbrough (4-3), the first Rays’ pitcher to go the distance in five years in his previous start, gave up two unearned runs and three hits, striking out six.

Marlins 4, Braves 3

MIAMI | Jazz Chisholm’s two-out, two-run single in the fourth inning put Miami ahead to stay, and the Marlins beat Atlanta for the fourth time in five meetings this year.

Reds 11, Rockies 5

CINCINNATI | Joey Votto’s three-run blast highlighted a five-homer effort as Cincinnati extended Colorado’s road woes.

Nick Castellanos, Scott Heineman, Kyle Farmer and Tyler Stephenson also went deep against Kyle Freeland. The Reds fell one short of matching their single-game season high for homers.

Astros 6, Twins 4

MINNEAPOLIS | Martín Maldonado hit a go-ahead double in the ninth and Houston beat Minnesota.

Jose Altuve and Yuli Gurriel homered and Alex Bregman drove in two runs for Houston, which won for the fourth time in five games. Michael Brantley added three hits for the Astros.

Brewers 7, Pirates 4

MILWAUKEE | Christian Yelich hit a bases-loaded double that broke a tie and Pittsburgh relievers issued three consecutive bases-loaded walks in a five-run seventh inning that helped fuel Milwaukee’s win.

White Sox 5, Tigers 4, 10 innings

DETROIT | Liam Hendricks angrily threw a wet ball into foul territory after his first pitch of the ninth inning, leading to a lengthy rain delay, then gave up a tying two-run homer to Daz Cameron before Chicago beat Detroit in 10 innings.