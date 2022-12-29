Germany Church Abuse

Pope Benedict XVI acknowledges cheers from faithful and pilgrims during the weekly general audience in St. Peter's square in 2007 at the Vatican. 

 Associated Press

VATICAN CITY — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is lucid, alert and stable but his condition remains serious, the Vatican said Thursday, a day after it revealed that the 95-year-old's health had deteriorated recently.

A statement from Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Pope Francis asked for continued prayers "to accompany him in these difficult hours."

