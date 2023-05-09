Can I get a moment to breathe?

This photo shows a woman overwhelmed by her job. 

 Getty Images

Expedia released its 23rd annual Vacation Deprivation study revealing insufficient leisure time remains a pressing issue. After analyzing the work-life balance of individuals across the globe for over two decades, the study shows that an increasing number of people continue to suffer from vacation deprivation, particularly among younger age groups.

This year's study found that younger generations are particularly prone to vacation deprivation. A staggering number of Gen Zers (73%) and Millennials (66%) reported feeling vacation deprived, compared to 58% of Gen Xers and 43% of Baby Boomers. On a global scale, 53% of respondents go at least 6-12 months between vacations.

