Atchison Public School leaders have decided it is time to again discuss a possible change to the Redmen and Braves mascots.

Joshua Wolf, PhD, representing Atchison United, came to publicly address the 409 Board members to request they reconsider a mascot change. Board members in November of 2018 voted 5-2 to reject a change in mascot following two years of contemplation about the matter.

Wolf, an American History professor at Benedictine College, explained the Atchison United group members are encouraging a new mascot name at this time because of events that have occurred both nationally and locally. He acknowledged the sentimental attachment expressed by some stakeholders when a change was last considered.

“Selecting a new mascot will not change the experiences,” Wolf said as he encouraged board members to be what he described as “molders of consensus” and join the group’s mission.

Wolf historically referenced how the term “Redmen” originated from the18th and 19th centuries practice when Native Americans were subject to slaughter and massacres by bounty hunters.

“Redmen” was the term used to reference the blood soaked bodies of the Native Americans that a group of Native Americans brought to light before school board members voted in 2018. At the time, some board members agreed they were unfamiliar with the term’s origin.

“The nickname ‘Redmen’ is a blight on Atchison,” Wolf said, encouraging board members to set an example of social consciousness.

Later in the meeting, board members discussed the matter.

President Carrie Sowers said she has received multiple letters within the past several months concerning a change to the mascot. There have been some concerning events that have occurred in the state and the nation since the last mascot discussion, Sowers said.

Vice-President Diane Liebsch and board member Sean Crittendon were the only two board members who favored a mascot change when the board voted in 2018. They both served on the Mascot Committee and shared the sentiment that it is time to revisit the matter and pursue discussion with the current board members, Sally Berger, Stefanie Gardner and Brandi Ross. Gardner and Berger agreed with the sentiment that it a good time to look at it. Liebsch recommended an examination of the district’s mission statement and history of its diversity training. The board decided to provide the newer members the binders compiled from the previous committee work, findings and all other information that led to their decision.

Ross said after the discussions, make a decision and then move on with it.

Board Member Dr. John Eplee was also serving on the board when the vote was taken. He said because of the previous work he does not believe the board should dwell on the matter for another two years, but focus on making a decision in a 60-to 90-day time frame.

Board members then decided to discuss the mascot/mascots issue some more in about 60 days to allow the newer board members to review the binders and set a more solid timeline toward a decision.

Sowers conveyed her belief that the green and white colors at Atchison Middle School be kept. Crittendon agreed, and reminded all of the historical significance because those are the colors of the Lincoln School Kittens.

Concerning other matters, board members:

*Following a recess from public meeting and go behind closed doors to discuss matters of non-elected personnel and employee performances with building principals and Superintendent Renee Scott. After the meeting resumed, board members:

*Accepted resignations from: Becky Dimmit – FACS teacher at Atchison High School, effective at the end of the current school year for retirement purposes; JoAnn Shugart, school counselor, AHS, for retirement after 40 years with the district; Kirsten Elkins – English Language Arts teacher, at Atchison Middle School, effective at end of the school year; AHS Assistant Principal Jason Schroeder, Activities Director, effective Wednesday, June 30; Kurt Schlanker as cross country assistant coach and head track coach at AMS.

*Approved the supplemental contracts for Nic Downing and Hector (Enrique) Flores as assistant soccer coaches at AMS; Patrick Battle, John Pustejovsky and Sterling Jackson as assistant track coaches at AHS.

*Approved the transfers at Atchison Elementary School for the 2021-22 school year for Lauren Benning – from first-grade teacher to kindergarten to fifth-grade interventionist, and Ashley Sandborn from kindergarten teacher to third-grade teacher.

*Approved the following contracts extensions for the 2021-2022 schoolyear for: AMS Principal Chad Bilderback; Curriculum and Instruction Director Jacquelin Coleman; AES Associate Principal Andrea Coppinger; Central School Principal LaTisha Downing; Director of Food Services Patty Gaul; AHS Assistant Principal Lindsey Hansen; Special Education Coordinator Nichole Honeywell; Business Manager Lori Lanter; AES Associate Principal Andrew Lillie; AMS Assistant Principal Tyler Lueckenhoff; Assistant Food Service Director Sharla Miller; Technology Education Director Donna Noll; AES Head Principal Lisa Pierce; Maintenance Director Jay Robinson; AHS Head Principal Lacy Warren and Scott , a two-year contract for the 2021-2022 and 2011-2023 school years.

* Heard a AMS site report from Principal Chad Bilderback and Activities Director Tyler Lueckenhoff about the academic progress and decreasing behavior referral s at the school despite challenges from the pandemic.

*Heard from the Scott that although the weekly COVID reports about the numbers of positive cases and quarantines have discontinued. Cased continue to show a decline; mask requirement and physical distancing remains in force as well as the regular temperature checks.