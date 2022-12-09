Iran Russia Drill

This photo shows Russian and Iranian soldiers participatin in a joint naval exercise of the Russian navy, the Iranian navy and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's navy in 2021 in the Indian Ocean.

 Iranian Army via AP

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is accusing Russia of moving to provide advanced military assistance to Iran, including air defense systems, helicopters and fighter jets, part of deepening cooperation between the two nations as Tehran provides drones to support Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on Friday cited U.S. intelligence assessments for the allegations, saying Russia was offering Iran "an unprecedented level of military and technical support that is transforming their relationship into a full-fledged defense partnership."

