United States Aerial Objects

The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One in 2022 as it flies over Washington. U.S. officials say an ‘unidentified object’ has been shot down Sunday for the third time in as many days, this time over Lake Huron, after earlier downings in Alaska and Canada.

 File photo | Associated Press

WASHINGTON — A U.S. fighter jet shot down an "unidentified object" over Lake Huron on Sunday on orders from President Joe Biden. It was the fourth such downing in eight days and the latest military strike in an extraordinary chain of events over U.S. airspace that Pentagon officials believe has no peacetime precedent.

Part of the reason for the repeated shootdowns is a "heightened alert" following a spy balloon from China that emerged over U.S. airspace in late January, Gen. Glen VanHerck, head of NORAD and U.S. Northern Command, said in a briefing with reporters.

