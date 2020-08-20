The St. Joseph City Council will spend one more week tracking COVID-19 case numbers before possibly deciding on a wider mask mandate.

During their weekly coronavirus work session on Thursday, the Council was shown graphs by Dr. Gary Clapp—a chemistry professor from Missouri Western State University who has been tracking numbers for the city—that indicate a continued upward trend in seven-day, 10-day and 14-day averages for new COVID-19 cases. The seven-day average showed a slight "flattening out" over last week.

They were also informed that 12 new cases that day, and 18 local patients were being treated in the hospital for the disease, four of which are in the ICU, with one of those on a ventilator. A week before, there were 12 patients in the hospital for COVID and one of those patients is on a ventilator.

Director of the St. Joseph Health Department Debra Bradley told the Council that her department had been hoping for stricter mask rules for some time.

"Once they determined that masks were helpful and that there was enough of a supply of masks and that even clothe face coverings had a positive impact ... we have recommended masks everywhere for everyone," Bradley told the Council.

She said she understands that requiring everyone to cover their faces would be unpopular, but compared it to seat belt laws, which were controversial at first, but ultimately saved lives and became an accepted part of daily public safety.

Currently, masks are only required in retail stores of 10,000 sq. ft. or more, but that order is set to expire next month and could be changed into a regular ordinance in order to provide more Council and public feedback.

However, councilmembers Brenda Blessing, Brian Myers and Russell Moore all believe it is time to create a new mandate to make the mask requirement a city-wide rule.

"Any measures we take should be designed to suppress this virus," Moore said. "I'm in favor of the mask order. I have been for quite awhile, myself."

Councilmembers Madison Davis and P.J. Kovac feel that a mandate isn't necessary and the choice to wear a mask should be left up to the public.

Kovac said he went to multiple wedding receptions and restaurants recently and only around 2% of people were wearing the masks. He said people are no longer social distancing and are not going to be in approval of a stricter mask mandate.

"People are against it. I'm against," Kovac said. "It's going to continue to go up until you get heard immunity. It's not going to stop."

Moore said that the fact that people are no longer taking it seriously may be why numbers are on the rise locally, but Kovac argued that hospitalization numbers have not reached the 20s, as seen earlier in the pandemic, and those numbers fluctuate.

Councilmember Kent O'Dell suggested that the Council wait one more week while closely tracking numbers before making a decision.

"It's got my attention. Let's wait until next Thursday and then I just might be in favor of this city-wide mask thing," O'Dell said.

Councilmember Marty Novak agreed with O'Dell that the Council should wait another week, citing concerns over how long the mandate may be in effect.

"If we do, indeed, implement a mandatory mask ordinance city-wide, I think there's going to be some consternation there," Novak said. "There's going to be some either way, but how long do we do (this mandate) for? I wouldn't be opposed to holding off a week."

Mayor Bill McMurray, who has authority over emergency orders, decided to wait until next Thursday's meeting before making or discussing a change.

If the numbers continue to rise, the Council could pursue the option of placing an emergency ordinance on the next available agenda to enact the wider mask requirements, or they could vote to modify the existing order once it becomes a regular ordinance. McMurray could also put the rule into effect anytime as an emergency order.

The Council also showed concerns over classes in the public schools and the university starting up and Clapp told them to expect an increase in positive cases as students intermingle.