UPS Labor Talks

UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally Wednesday in downtown Los Angeles as a national strike deadline nears.

 File photo | Associated Press

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters union and UPS have agreed on a new five-year contract that boosts wages and guarantees more air conditioning in drivers' trucks. The deaL came one week before an Aug. 1 deadline that the Teamsters had set for the threatened strike – which would have been the first by UPS workers since 1997. The union announced on Aug. 22 that 86.3% of its members had voted to approve the contract, ratifying it.

The Conversation asked Jason Miller, a supply chain scholar at Michigan State University, to explain what happened and to sum up the significance of this deal, which is keeping 300,000 workers on the job.

