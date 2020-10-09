On Sept. 26, dog and cat owners from St. Joseph and the surrounding areas attended the 11th annual vaccine clinic hosted by UPCO on Pear Street. The event offered dog and cat vaccinations, including rabies and distemper, as well as kennel cough for dogs.

Dr. Bob Peters was the veterinarian administering vaccines for the event.

“After 11 years of providing services for this event, the process is quite a well-oiled machine,” Peters said.

“A large turnout was expected this year since the city did not offer their clinics earlier in the year. We took extra precautions with the pandemic among us, including expanding our line-up area, placing social-distancing reminders throughout and providing hand-sanitizer stations. We appreciate the effort by those who attended that followed recommendations to use best social-distancing practices during the event,” said Kyle Evans, UPCO president.

“Seeing all of the pets who came to get vaccinated makes the effort and months of planning all worthwhile. I feel it is extremely important to provide vaccines for the dogs and cats in our community, and the best part of the day is seeing so many of our four-legged furry friends,” said Erin Green, UPCO vice president.

Peters administered a total of 435 rabies vaccinations to both dogs and cats during the event.

People of all ages with many different breeds of dogs and cats participated in the event, which also included nail trimmings by Amy of Positively Pet Parlor, city licensing by Animal Control and booths set up by Biozyme, Creatures by Theresa and Against All Odds Rescue.

Founded in 1952, UPCO was one of the first retail animal supply companies in St. Joseph. It is a third-generation, family-owned-and-operated company. UPCO provides both pet and farm supplies to the local community and throughout the U.S. via its website and mail-order services.