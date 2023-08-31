tacos

Tacos are a beloved comfort food. While the true origins of tacos are unknown, they are believed to have originated in Mexico long before the Spanish arrived. Ancient Mexicans made soft, flat corn tortillas and filled them with various ingredients, including cooked organ meats and fish.

The process of assembling and devouring a taco is relatively simple, but there are ways to improve the flavor profile of this delicious dish. Certainly you can purchase any number of tortillas from a local supermarket, but for a truly great taco, think about homemade tortillas. Here is a recipe for Tortillas de Maíz, courtesy of King Arthur Baking.

