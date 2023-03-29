Perfect Matzah Balls (Kneidlach)

Passover is a Jewish celebration and one of the religion's most sacred and widely observed holidays. Passover commemorates the Biblical story of the Israelites' escape from 400 years of slavery in Egypt. In 2023, Passover takes place April 5-15.

Pesach, as Passover is known in Hebrew, includes all kinds of ceremonial foods. The Passover seder plate showcases specific items that relate to both the suffering and emancipation of the Jewish people. Throughout Passover, the faithful abstain from any leavened bread products. According to Exodus 12:8: "They shall eat the flesh that night, roasted on the fire; with unleavened bread and bitter herbs they shall eat." Jews also are to remove all leaven (hametz) from their homes and eat unleavened bread for an additional seven days. Apart from being commanded by God, it is believed unleavened bread became traditional Passover food because the Jewish people departed Egypt in haste without time to let bread rise. Furthermore, some say God also associated leavened bread with sin.

