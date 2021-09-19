LAWRENCE, Kan. — Dozens of University of Kansas students have staged a sit-in in front of the chancellor's office to protest the handling of allegations that a fraternity member sexually assaulted another student.
The sit-in Friday follows protests Monday and Tuesday outside the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house. A spokesman for the fraternity has said that the organization has been made aware of the allegations involving one of its new undergraduate members and the university was immediately notified.
Protesters are demanding that university officials take action against the fraternity as well as the alleged perpetrator, The Kansas City Star reports.
They changed a placard at the entrance of the office of the chancellor, renaming it "Office of the Complicit," and taped other signs with messages to the glass windows at Chancellor Doug Girod's office.
Earlier this week, Girod told The Star that the university had sufficient policies in place to address student concerns and that sexual assault was an ongoing university and cultural issue.
"Things don't change overnight," Girod said. "Regrettably it's not confined to the Greek community by any stretch of the imagination, it's still a challenge across our society. As we are a community of 40,000 people we reflect our society."
