United Way of Greater St. Joseph, along with more than 130 community members, looked back on 2020, recognized past leaders and elected new leadership during a virtual annual meeting on Feb. 4.

United Way of Greater St. Joseph released the 2020 Annual Report and held the first official United Way Board meeting of the year. Retiring board members were recognized, as were volunteers who headed United Way committees in 2020.

Retiring board members included Ben Byrd, Elaine Coder, Beery Johnson, Marlie Williams, Rall Bradley and Brennan Lehman.

New board members were elected to fill the places left by the retiring members, and others were re-elected for second terms. Those new members include Scott Albers, Mike Basch, Michael Doolan, Mike Hurst, Janelle Lee, Terri Modlin, Mike Moore, Doug Schmitz, Jen Soper and Jessica Stewart. In addition, Ashley McGinnis, Chris Schmitter and Robert Sigrist were elected to replace retiring board members for a one-year term.

United Way Board officers elected to lead in 2019 are: Brandt Shields, chair; Jason Grayson, vice chair; Katie Carolus, secretary; and Phil Gould, treasurer.

The event highlighted the work that was accomplished thanks to the support of thousands of United Way donors and volunteers.

United Way is a non-profit agency that aims to improve lives through the caring power of community by focusing on education, health and financial stability. United Way of Greater St. Joseph operates seven initiatives and supports 17 local partner agencies.

To learn more, visit United Way online at stjosephunitedway.org, like United Way of Greater St. Joseph on Facebook and follow UnitedWayStJoe on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.