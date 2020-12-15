On Dec. 10, 28 people graduated from the 2020 United Way Leadership St. Joseph class, and the 2020 United Way Leadership St. Joseph Distinguished Leader was named.

Seth Wright was the 2020 recipient of the United Way Leadership St. Joseph Distinguished Leader award. This award is given each year to someone who demonstrates exemplary leadership in a professional and/or volunteer setting. Since graduating from United Way Leadership St. Joseph in 2003, Wright has been engaged in making the St. Joseph community better. He has been involved in many organizations, including the Missouri Western Foundation Board of Directors, St. Joseph Downtown Rotary Club #32, the Missouri, Kansas City and St. Joseph bar associations, the St. Joseph School District Foundation, Leadership Missouri Class of 2005, the St. Joseph Arts Fund, the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, St. Joseph Mustangs general counsel, Second Harvest of Greater St. Joseph campaign chair and the Community Alliance of St. Joseph Education Committee. In 2018, Wright was elected to the St. Joseph School Board and was named chair. He has held almost every chair and leadership role within United Way, including board and campaign chair.

The 2020 class members are: Kevin Atkins-St. Jo Frontier Casino; Hannah Barker, Buchanan County Public Administrator; Matthew Barry, US Congress MO-06; Devran Brower, Mosaic Life Care Foundation; Elizabeth Brown, Altec Industries, Inc.; Carissa Crabb, Northwest Health Services-Behavioral; Abby Dillon, BHHS Stein & Summers Real Estate; Jennifer Fiebig, American Family Mutual Insurance Company; Zach Gregoire, Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica, Inc.; Jillian Haynes, InterServ; Joshua Heckman, American Family Mutual Insurance Company; Daniel Johnson, St. Joseph Historical Society; Stacie Johnson, Mosaic Life Care; William Kariker, Legal Aid of Western Missouri; Bethany Kelly, American Angus Association; Patricia Kulak, Missouri American Water Co.; Brandon Minton, US Bank; Megan Murray, YWCA; Pamela Nelson, Quality Hearing & Audiology Center; Renita Neville, United Way of Greater St. Joseph; Terence Noel, Hillyard, Inc.; Abigail O’Malley, Revive Nutrition Solutions, LLC; Kevin Owens, American Family Mutual Insurance Company; Johanna Pruitt, Elite Realty/Agent Jo RE LLC; Sarah Scott, Progressive Community Services; Jessica Simmons, American Family Mutual Insurance Company; Misty Snider, St. Joseph Public Library; and Cassie Zug, American Family Mutual Insurance Company.

United Way Leadership St. Joseph has built the skills of individuals to be effective leaders since 1982. The total number of United Way Leadership St. Joseph graduates is now 935. This year-long program helps create a network of trained individuals willing to engage in leadership and service with enhanced knowledge of our community's opportunities, realities and challenges. United Way staff looks forward to continuing the program in 2021.

United Way is a nonprofit agency that aims to improve lives through the caring power of community by focusing on education, health and financial stability.