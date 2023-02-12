United States Aerial Objects

The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One in 2022 as it flies over Washington. U.S. officials say an 'unidentified object' has been shot down Sunday for the third time in as many days, this time over Lake Huron, after earlier downings in Alaska and Canada.

 File photo | Associated Press

WASHINGTON — An "unidentified object" was shot down with a missile by U.S. fighter jets Sunday over Lake Huron, and it was believed to be the same one tracked over Montana and monitored by the government beginning the night before, U.S. officials said.

The downing comes after earlier objects in Alaska and Canada were shot out of the sky because they were flying at altitudes that posed a threat to commercial aircraft, according to the officials, who had knowledge of the downings and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive operations.

