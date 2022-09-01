Russia Ukraine War IAEA

Director General of nuclear watchdog, Rafael Mariano Grossi, second from left, speaks to unidentified authorities as the UN agency mission heads to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant Thursday in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. 

 Associated Press

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine | A U.N. inspection team entered Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant Thursday on a mission to safeguard it against catastrophe, reaching the site amid fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces that prompted the shutdown of one reactor and underscored the urgency of the task.

The 14-member delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency arrived in a convoy of SUVs and vans after months of negotiations to enable the experts to pass through the front lines and get inside Europe’s biggest nuclear plant.

