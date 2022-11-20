COP27 Climate Summit

Delegates listen during a closing plenary session at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit on Sunday in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

 Associated Press

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — For the first time, the nations of the world decided to help pay for the damage an overheating world is inflicting on poor countries, but they finished marathon climate talks on Sunday without further addressing the root cause of those disasters — the burning of fossil fuels.

The deal, gaveled around dawn in this Egyptian Red Sea resort city, established a fund for what negotiators call loss and damage.

