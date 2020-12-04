Dec. 4—The University of Missouri System Board of Curators will vote on a resolution to build a new indoor practice facility for Mizzou’s football team at a special executive meeting Sunday afternoon. The resolution calls for private fundraising to finance the project.

The Board members will vote to approve a resolution in support of “conducting the pre-design programing and planning for an indoor facility that includes project scope and budget and presenting a plan for inclusion in the capital plan to the Board of Curators by no later than January 30, 2021,” according to the meeting’s published agenda.

Since 1998, Mizzou has used the Devine Pavilion as its indoor facility, which features an artificial turf on a field that’s 30 yards short of a 100-yard football field. The meeting’s agenda describes the facility as having “many deficiencies related to the football program, most problematic is the short (70 yards) field.”

The drafted resolution also says a new full-size facility is “critical for the success of the football program” and “will not only benefit the football program but will also free up critical times in the Devine Pavilion for the baseball, softball, and soccer programs to train year-round.” The resolution also states that the “construction and operation of a new indoor practice facility will support the economic development efforts of the University and mid-Missouri.”

If approved, the resolution will allow MU to launch the pre-design programing and planning for the facility, including the project scope, budget and support through private fundraising. The athletics department is expected to report back to the Board no later than January 30 to include the facility plan to be approved as part of the university’s capital plan.

Mizzou’s athletics department started discussions for a new indoor practice facility during Gary Pinkel’s final years as head coach and continued those talks during the Barry Odom years. But the talks have picked up momentum in recent months, multiple sources said, fueled by the Tigers’ on-field success under first-year coach Eil Drinkwitz. The resolution reflects the “continuation of the university’s commitment to the football program at the highest level,” one high-ranking university source said Friday.

Sunday’s meeting will be conducted remotely. Board members are expected to view preliminary renderings of the project.

Last month, Mizzou athletics director Jim Sterk and several senior staff members toured the new indoor football facility at South Carolina as MU continued to explore plans for the project. In the 2019 season, the football program moved into the new south end zone facility at Memorial Stadium, a $98 million project.