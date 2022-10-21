Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian soldiers fire on Russian positions with mortar shells on Friday in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine. 

 Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian forces bombarded Russian positions in the occupied and illegally annexed southern Kherson region, targeting resupply routes across a major river while inching closer Friday to a full assault on one of the first urban areas Russia captured after invading the country.

Russian-installed officials were reported desperately trying to turn the city of Kherson, a prime objective for both sides because of its key industries and major river and sea port, into a fortress while attempting to evacuate tens of thousands of residents.

