NCAA Arkansas UConn Basketball

UConn's Andre Jackson Jr. dunks in the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game against against Arkansas in the West Regional of the NCAA Tournament on  Thursday in Las Vegas.

 Associated Press

LAS VEGAS | Jordan Hawkins scored 24 points for UConn and the Huskies are one step away from the Final Four after an 88-65 rout of Arkansas in a West Region Sweet 16 matchup Thursday.

The fourth-seeded Huskies (28-8) will play the winner of UCLA or Gonzaga in an Elite Eight game Saturday in Las Vegas. Arkansas' season ended at 22-14.

