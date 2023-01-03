CNH Industrial Strike

Members of United Auto Workers Local 807 carry picket signs after going on strike in 2022 at a CNH plant in Burlington, Iowa.

 Associated Press

More than 1,000 striking CNH Industrial workers will soon vote on an offer from the maker of construction and agricultural equipment for the first time since they walked off the job eight months ago.

The United Auto Workers union said this week that it decided to put the company’s “upgraded last, best and final offer” to a vote, but the union didn’t offer any details of what is included in it.

