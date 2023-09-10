Uzbekistan US Soccer

United States’ Tim Weah and Uzbekistan’s Jaloliddin Masharipov battle for the ball during the first half of an international friendly match on Saturday in St. Louis.

 Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — Gregg Berhalter’s second term as U.S. coach began with a quick start, 80 sluggish minutes, two late goals and a 3-0 exhibition victory over Uzbekistan.

“We’re a good side but we can’t just stroll into games and expect to win,” goalkeeper Matt Turner said after the match Saturday. “If we really want to get to where we want to go, we need to have better nights than we had tonight.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.