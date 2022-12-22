NEW YORK — Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street Thursday as stronger-than-expected reports on the U.S. economy stoked worries about interest rates staying high.
The S&P 500 fell 1.4% after having been down as much as 2.9% earlier in the day. The pullback brings Wall Street’s main measure of health back to a loss of nearly 20% for the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1% and the Nasdaq closed 2.2% lower.
The selling was broad, with all 11 industry sectors in the S&P 500 ending up in the red. Tech stocks were the biggest drag on the benchmark index. Chipmaker Nvidia slumped 7%.
Usually, good data on the economy would be positive for markets, particularly when worries are high about a possible recession looming. But Thursday’s reports suggested the Federal Reserve may indeed follow through on its pledge to keep hiking interest rates and to hold them at a high level for a while to get inflation under control.
Micron fell 3.4% after it gave a weaker forecast for upcoming earnings than analysts expected.
Worries are rising broadly about corporate profits across industries, which are contending with the weight of higher interest rates, still-high inflation and rising costs rise due to payroll and other expenses. A drop-off in corporate profits in 2023 could knock out another support for stocks, after profits strengthened through much of 2022.
Small-company stocks also fell. The Russell 2000 index dropped 22.85 points, or 1.3%, to 1,754.09.
The yield on the two-year U.S. Treasury, which tends to track expectations for Fed action, rose to 4.26% from 4.22% late Wednesday. The 10-year yield, which helps dictate rates for mortgages and other economy-setting loans, rose to 3.68%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.