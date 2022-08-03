Financial Markets Wall Street

People walk past the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday in the Manhattan borough of New York.

 Associated Press

Stocks on Wall Street closed broadly higher Wednesday as investors welcomed encouraging economic data and quarterly earnings reports.

The S&P 500 rose 1.6% to an almost 2-month high, while the Nasdaq gained 2.6%. Both indexes more than recouped losses earlier in the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3% and the Russell 2000 index of smaller companies ended 1.4% higher.

