NEW YORK — Wall Street extended a rally into a third day Thursday, even as oil prices jump back above $100, upping the pressure on inflation.
The S&P 500 rose 1.2%, with more than 80% of the stocks in the benchmark index closing higher. That follows gains of more than 2% in each of the prior two days for its best back-to-back performance in nearly two years.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average also gained 1.2%, while the Nasdaq composite rose 1.3%. The three indexes wavered between small gains and losses in the early going following better-than-expected reports on the U.S. economy. But they’re also each on pace for their first weekly gains in at least two weeks.
The market’s latest gains come a day after the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate for the first time since 2018, something Wall Street had been expecting for months.
“There’s some relief in the market now that, ‘OK, we started, we got past the event, and now we can sort of settle in and digest it,’” said Liz Young, head of investment strategy at SoFi. “As the war continues, that’s the question mark.”
The S&P 500 rose 53.81 points to 4,411.67, its third-straight gain. The Dow added 417.66 points to 34,480.76. The Nasdaq rose 178.23 points to 13,614.78. The tech-heavy index is on pace for its biggest weekly gain in more than a year.
Smaller company stocks outpaced the broader market. The Russell 2000 index rose 34.30 points, or 1.7%, to 2,065.02.
Investors have been struggling to handicap what will happen to the economy and the world’s already high inflation because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, higher interest rates from central banks around the world and renewed COVID-19 worries in various hotspots.
A barrel of U.S. crude oil jumped 8.4% to settle at $102.98, while Brent crude, the international standard, leaped 8.8% to settle at $106.64 per barrel. Such moves have become the norm recently, as prices careen on uncertainties about both supplies of and demand for oil. After briefly topping $130 early last week, a barrel of U.S. crude went almost all the way down to $94 on Wednesday.
Treasury yields were mixed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.20% from 2.19% late Wednesday.
