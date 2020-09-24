Stocks eked out modest gains Thursday even as volatility continued to be the dominant force in Wall Street’s tumultuous September.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% after earlier swinging between a loss of 0.9% and a gain of 1.3%. The market notched widespread gains, though technology stocks powered much of the turnaround. Out of the S&P 500’s 11 sectors, only health care ended the day lower.

The market’s momentum has shifted with lightning speed recently, often changing direction by the hour. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 rose to a modest gain when trading began, only to end the day with a 2.4% slump. The benchmark index is now down 9.3% from its record set on Sept. 2 and on pace for its first monthly decline after a five-month rally.

The market’s turbulent run this month comes as investors worry about the upcoming election, concern the sustainability of the economic recovery and doubts about the prospects for Congress to deliver more economic aid for struggling Americans. Uncertainty over how soon drugmakers will be able to develop a coronavirus vaccine is also weighing on investors’ mood.

The S&P 500 rose 9.67 points to 3,246.59. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 52.31 points, or 0.2%, to 26,815.44. The Nasdaq composite added 39.28 points, or 0.4%, to 10,672.27. The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks inched up 0.36 points, or less than 0.1%, to 1,451.82.

Thursday’s headline report showed that 870,000 workers filed for unemployment claims last week, a worse number than economists expected. The numbers come as investors are increasingly resigned to Congress not delivering more support for the economy, as many had been expecting.

Trading has been erratic on Wall Street this month, resulting in a sharp pullback for stocks. Several reasons are behind the abrupt tumble, highlighted by worries that stocks simply grew too expensive following their record-setting run through the spring and summer.