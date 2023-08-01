WWCup Portugal US Soccer

United States' Rose Lavelle runs clear of Portugal's Dolores Silva, left, during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States on Tuesday at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. 

 Associated Press

AUCKLAND, New Zealand | Megan Rapinoe's energy as a second-half substitute failed to spark the listless United States, which slipped through to the round of 16 in the Women's World Cup despite an uninspiring 0-0 draw against Portugal on Tuesday.

The tie helped the United States avoid the biggest upset in tournament history and was just enough to ensure the Americans advanced to the knockout round. The U.S. looked shaky at best in a game the Americans were expected to win.

