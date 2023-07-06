Radiation Compensation

This photo shows an aerial view after the first atomic explosion at Trinity Test Site in 1945 New Mexico.

 Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — U.S. senators from New Mexico and Idaho are making another push to expand the federal government’s compensation program for people exposed to radiation following uranium mining and nuclear testing carried out during the Cold War.

Downwinders who live near the New Mexico site where the world’s first atomic bomb was tested in 1945 as part of the top-secret Manhattan Project in World War II also would be among those added to the list.

